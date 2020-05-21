News
Thursday
May 21
News
Thursday
May 21
Newest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were men aged 64, 65, 90
Newest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were men aged 64, 65, 90
YEREVAN. – As of May 21, 11:00 AM, 5,606 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 2,581 recoveries and 70 deaths, the Ministry of Health informed on Thursday.

“2,928 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 45,822 tests have been completed.

Thus, we have 335 confirmed new cases and 162 recoveries.

Regarding the latest cases of death, the patients were 64 (male), 65 (male) and 90 (male) years old and had pre-existing chronic diseases,” the ministry added.
