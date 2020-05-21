Armenia government allocates funds for renovation of some cultural facilities

YEREVAN. – At Thursday's Cabinet session, the government of Armenia made a decision to allocate 124.86 million drams from its reserve fund for the renovation and strengthening of several cultural facilities.
Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, Arayik Harutyunyan presented the list of these facilities.
Also, the respective program will allocate funds for the preparation and installation of the sculpture, entitled "Walking Man," in Yerevan, as well as the restoration of the sculpture, entitled "Sako of Lori," its relocation to Dsegh village of Lori Province, and the improvement of its surrounding area.