News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
USD
483.63
EUR
529.57
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.63
EUR
529.57
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia government allocates funds for renovation of some cultural facilities
Armenia government allocates funds for renovation of some cultural facilities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

YEREVAN. – At Thursday's Cabinet session, the government of Armenia made a decision to allocate 124.86 million drams from its reserve fund for the renovation and strengthening of several cultural facilities.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, Arayik Harutyunyan presented the list of these facilities.

Also, the respective program will allocate funds for the preparation and installation of the sculpture, entitled "Walking Man," in Yerevan, as well as the restoration of the sculpture, entitled "Sako of Lori," its relocation to Dsegh village of Lori Province, and the improvement of its surrounding area.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan mayor: This year we are gardening with a fundamentally new quality and volume
“A recovering irrigation system...
 Prosperous Armenia party: No serious increase in direct investments recorded
Direct investments in Armenia did not increase and amounted to only $254.5 million...
 Armenian opposition MP: Investments have decreased by almost 2 times compared with 2017
In 2019, net investments made up AMD...
 Armenia PM: Gonzalo Sanchez Higuain had come to make investments, now property is state-owned
In response to a question from deputy of the...
 France to tighten restrictions for foreign investments
French Minister of Finance and Economy Bruno Le Maire has...
 Armenia Deputy PM has video call with heads of representations of international financial institutions
The main topic of the discussion was the draft of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos