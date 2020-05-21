News
Armenian law on referendum to be amended
Armenian law on referendum to be amended
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

During its session today, the government approved the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Constitutional Law on Referendum. By this bill, if martial law or state of emergency is declared after the referendum envisaged by law is designated, all the actions and periods for putting the raised issue for referendum shall be suspended by virtue of law before martial law or state of emergency is declared.

According to the bill, the Central Electoral Commission shall make an announcement about suspending the referendum within 12 hours after martial law or state of emergency is declared, and the referendum shall resume after the end of martial law or state of emergency. The bill also envisages that the referendum suspended as a result of martial law or state of emergency shall be held no sooner than 50 days and no later than 65 days after the end of martial law or state of emergency.

Based on the rationale for the bill, the Constitutional Law on Referendum does not regulate the procedure for holding a referendum designated, but not held as a result of martial law or state of emergency after the end of martial law or state of emergency, and this is why the bill proposes to establish the procedure.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
