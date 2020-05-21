Iran's MFA reflects on new US sanctions

Washington imposed sanctions against Iranian law enforcement officers because of the failure of all previous sanctions, but these measures are useless, said Iranian MFA's spokesman Abbas Mousavi.
As reported earlier, the US has imposed sanctions on Iran’s interior minister for his role in serious human rights abuse, the US Treasury Department said. According to the statement, Iran’s interior minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli gave orders authorizing the Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) to use force in response to protests in November. It leads to the killing of protesters. The US also blacklisted seven LEF senior officials and the IRGC provincial commander.
“The US regime's addiction to imposing sanctions reflects the illegal and arbitrary behavior of the United States against the international law and order which targets the legal institutions and authorities of independent states,” Mehr reported quoting Mousavi.
“The US regime's fruitless and repetitive sanctions against the interior minister, the police chief and other Iranian officials are a sign of the US regime's weakness, despair and confusion which is based on the constant illusions and under the influence of inexperienced advisers and in response to the failures of this regime against the will of the government and the people of Iran,” he added.
“The recent sanctions are also a major violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2331 and its obligations under the international law,” Mousavi said, adding, “The international community must hold the United States accountable for such gross violations.”
“By imposing and enforcing such sanctions, the United States has ignored customary and international decencies and directly sanctioned individuals and institutions that are tied with the order and security of the Iranian people and, in a larger scale, with the security of the region,” he noted.