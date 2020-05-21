Armenia deputy PM: Territorial administration and infrastructure minister still in self-isolation

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Suren Papikyan, is still in self-isolation. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan stated this during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
"We hope that Mr. Papikyan will definitely take part in the next sitting of the government," added Avinyan, who is also Commandant of the current state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 situation.
To note, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan is also in self-isolation.