Armenia health minister: A record 1,751 COVID-19 tests were conducted day before
Armenia health minister: A record 1,751 COVID-19 tests were conducted day before
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – From the epidemiological point of view, a record number of 1,751 tests were performed during the previous day. The Minister of Health of Armenia, Arsen Torosyan, said this during a press conference Thursday.

"About a month ago, when we had a plan to increase the number of tests, the [respective] benchmark was 1,000 examinations per day; but we have already reached the number 1,751," he said.

At the same time, according to the Minister, the number of active citizens receiving treatment during one day has increased by 170, in contrast to the previous day, when more citizens were discharged than admitted.

And 2,928 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in Armenia.
