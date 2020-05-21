News
Thursday
May 21
Armenia PM: Very important for investment climate that we introduce arbitration
Armenia PM: Very important for investment climate that we introduce arbitration
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It is very important for the investment climate that we introduce the active institution of arbitration. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, adding that this issue has been discussed since 2018.

"It is very important to choose the right model for it to work. One may ask why there is no [such] arbitration so far [in the country]. There isn’t for a simple reason because we want to make sure that we choose the right model and the system will work once it is launched," he added.
