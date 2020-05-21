Armenia government approves 1st program from those aimed at long-term economic development

YEREVAN. – At Thursday's Cabinet session, the government of Armenia approved the first program within the framework of its programs aimed at long-term economic development, and with an expected total of 80 billion drams.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reminded that after the spread of the coronavirus in the country, they had announced that they would implement social programs worth 25 billion drams, economic programs worth 25 billion drams, and long-term development programs worth 80 billion drams, and this is the first of those programs.
The Minister of Economy, Tigran Khachatryan, presented the issue, noting that the government has exceeded the limit of 25 billion drams of economic programs.
To note, the primary objective of this program is to promote the growth of private investment in Armenia.