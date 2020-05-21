News
Armenia health minister: Over AMD 4bn collected for COVID-19 measures
Armenia health minister: Over AMD 4bn collected for COVID-19 measures
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – So far, 2.4 billion drams have been spent in Armenia on measures related to the coronavirus disease, and the amount collected is 4 billion 540 million drams. The Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, said this during a press conference Thursday.

"So far, about 1 billion 98 million drams have been transferred to the special [bank] account on the coronavirus, 2 billion 15 million drams have been received from the state budget, another 1 billion 420 million drams will soon be received from the state budget; a total of 4 billion 540 million drams. The actual expenditure that came out of the [bank] account number was 2.4 billion drams. I consider this a very small number for such a large-scale measure. It is a catastrophically small number because according to various estimates, our country will need about 300 million [US] dollars by the end of the year for these actions," the minister said.

According to him, 464 million drams were spent on the construction of relevant medical facilities, cost of the construction done so far has totaled 752 million drams, and 464 million drams have already been paid.

Also, as per Torosyan, 1.6 billion drams have been or will be spent—also from other sources: loans, donations—on medical devices.

"Supplied—492 million drams, waiting—970 million drams, and in the tender stages—164 million drams," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
