Health minister: There are 203 beds at Armenia intensive care units where COVID-19 patients are treated

YEREVAN. – There are 203 beds at the intensive care units where patients with the coronavirus are treated, and 131 of these beds are currently occupied. The Minister of Health of Armenia, Arsen Torosyan, said this during a press conference Thursday.
"The reserves are not so big, taking into account that the intensive care unit beds are occupied for a long time. There may come a day when there will be no place there, and we will have to turn the whole system against the spread of the coronavirus infection,” the minister added.