EU hopes tourist season will be pan-European this summer
EU hopes tourist season will be pan-European this summer
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for Internal Market, expressed hope for the resumption of the pan-European tourist season this summer. 

His remarks came in an interview with France's BFM TV channel.

In early May, the European Commissioner noted that the borders of the pandemic do not coincide with the borders of countries, therefore some EU areas may be open to tourists, while others will remain closed.

According to the Greek tourism minister Harry Theocharis, tourists from all over the world will be able to come to Greece from July 1, except for citizens of states with a difficult epidemic situation, TASS reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
