Armenia MOD presents preparation for conscription during state of emergency

Spokesperson for the Minister of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan has posted on her Facebook page a video and written the following about the preparations for conscription during the state of emergency in Armenia:
“Strict measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic alongside proper implementation of the process of summer conscription within the territorial subdivisions of the Conscription and Mobilization Service of the Ministry of Defense.
The conscripts come in small groups, and all the conditions are maintained.”