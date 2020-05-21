News
Thursday
May 21
News
Armenia MOD presents preparation for conscription during state of emergency
Armenia MOD presents preparation for conscription during state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Spokesperson for the Minister of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan has posted on her Facebook page a video and written the following about the preparations for conscription during the state of emergency in Armenia:

“Strict measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic alongside proper implementation of the process of summer conscription within the territorial subdivisions of the Conscription and Mobilization Service of the Ministry of Defense.

The conscripts come in small groups, and all the conditions are maintained.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
