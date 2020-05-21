News
Thursday
May 21
Thursday
May 21
Health minister presents what international assistance Armenia has received to fight COVID-19
Health minister presents what international assistance Armenia has received to fight COVID-19
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Armenia has not received any financial assistance from the World Health Organization (WHO) to fight against COVID-19. The Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, said about this during a press conference Thursday.

"We have received 2,000 PCR tests from the WHO. We received financial assistance in the amount of 20,000 US dollars from China, in the amount of 40,000 francs from Switzerland, and in the form of tests from the Netherlands. We will probably receive devices from Japan, we have received 20,000 PCR test and reagents—33,500, thermometers—from the Russian Federation. We may receive assistance from Canada, India in the form of medicine, we have received masks and disinfectants from the UAE, 2.7 million euros from the European Union, in the form of a grant from the Asian Development Bank. Also, there were [assistance] from the United States Agency for International Development, the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, the World Food Program, the World Bank, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Population Fund, the United Nations Children's Fund, and the Red Cross,” the minister said.
This text available in   Հայերեն
