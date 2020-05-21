Armenian government decides to permit 0% interest rate loans for construction of slaughterhouses

During its session today, the Armenian government decided to allow to grant loans to slaughterhouses at 0% interest rate as well.
Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan stated that it is necessary to create favorable conditions for slaughterhouses so that animals are accepted in an organized manner and the meat for stores is delivered more safely.
In his turn, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said it was necessary to set a standard for construction of slaughterhouses on agricultural lands so that there is no misuse and to make sure people don’t seize agricultural lands and say they are seized for construction of slaughterhouses.