Mastercard to allow employees to work from home until COVID-19 vaccine appears

Mastercard will allow its employees to work from home until a vaccine against COVID-19 appears, Reuters reported referring to the Chief People Officer Michael Fraccaro.
“We expect in the coming weeks and months that more employees will continue to work from home than come into office,” he said. “And we are OK with that. We support that choice.”
According to him, about 90% of Mastercard employees are currently working remotely.
“We have stated upfront to all our employees, that it is their choice ... we want them to make the decision on when they feel comfortable returning to the office,” he said.
According to the latest WHO data, over 4.7 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded globally. The death toll has reached 318 thousand people.