Armenia official is summoned to National Security Service

YEREVAN. – Grisha Tamrazyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, was summoned to the National Security Service (NSS) on Wednesday and Thursday for a conversation. This report was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by Tamrazyan himself.
The Deputy Minister, however, did not want to provide details as to within the framework of which case he was called to the NSS.
Asked whether it has anything to do with the recent statement by Smbat Gogyan, Chairman of the Higher Qualification Committee, Tamrazyan said he will not comment on that yet.
But referring to Gogyan's statement, the Deputy Minister said. "Having a quarrel or any conversation with Gogyan apart from business relations is of the genre of the absurd. It's just ridiculous for me to have a conversation with Gogyan."
To note, Smbat Gogyan had stated in the justification of his resignation that one of the reasons is that there were obvious copying and translations in the doctoral dissertation of Diana Galoyan, Acting Rector of the Armenian State University of Economics, and that the acting rector continues to hold office through relevant contacts and sponsorship.
And asked what kind of relations he has with the acting rector, the deputy minister said. "We are close. We have known each other for a long time."