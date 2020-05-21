Davit Balayan to examine case regarding judge who released Armenia 2nd President

Judge of the first instance court of general jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan Davit Balayan will examine the criminal case in regard to Judge Davit Grigoryan of the court of general jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts and secretary for the trials Gor Vardanyan. The news was confirmed by Head of the Public Relations and Protocol Department of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Arman Khachatryan during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Davit Grigoryan is the judge who rendered a decision to release second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan on May 18, 2019.
On July 26, 2019, the acting Prosecutor General of Armenia filed a motion with the Supreme Judicial Council with three episodes in order to institute criminal prosecution against Judge Davit Grigoryan under the criminal case being investigated under the elements of official fraud, and secretary for trials Gor Vardanyan was also charged with assisting in committing official fraud.
During Davit Grigoryan’s leave, a search was conducted in his office, and the office was sealed.