Iran has over 100 thousand COVID-19 cases
Iran has over 100 thousand COVID-19 cases
Region:Iran
Theme: Society

Iran has recorded over 100 thousand COVID-19 cases, IRNA reported referring to the health ministry's spokesperson.

According to him, 100,564 people out of a total of 129,341 infected with coronavirus have survived and recovered, but, the total number of deaths has reached 7,249.

Jahanpour noted that 2,392 COVID-19 new infected cases have been recorded since yesterday, and 82% of which have been mild ones.

Sixty-six people have died in a day, he added noting that 2,655 cases are in critical condition.

According to him, 746,045 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
