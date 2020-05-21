Dollar loses value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.68/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 1.95 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 528.07 (down by AMD 1.50), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 589.05 (down by AMD 4.22), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.76 (up by AMD 0.06) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 270.55, AMD 27,074.82 and AMD 13,070.5, respectively.