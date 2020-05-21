News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
USD
481.68
EUR
528.07
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.68
EUR
528.07
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.68/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 1.95 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 528.07 (down by AMD 1.50), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 589.05 (down by AMD 4.22), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.76 (up by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 270.55, AMD 27,074.82 and AMD 13,070.5, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos