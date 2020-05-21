Karabakh ex-parliamentary speaker transfers management to new head of parliament

Speaker of the sixth convocation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan today met with newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan and transferred management to the latter, as reported the Staff of the National Assembly of Artsakh.
Ghulyan congratulated Tovmasyan on assuming office, wished him success and transferred management to the head of the newly elected parliament.
In his turn, Speaker of the National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan expressed gratitude to Ashot Ghulyan for ensuring regular activities of the parliament and the achievements made in foreign relations over the past 15 years and expressed confidence that they will continue to collaborate for the development and empowerment of the Republic of Artsakh.