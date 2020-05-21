US provided $5.4mn in aid to Armenia to overcome COVID-19, ambassador Tracy says

YEREVAN. – The US government has provided a total of $5.4 million to Armenia as part of a global package of special assistance to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. US Ambassador Lynne Tracy stated about this during a Facebook livestream on Thursday.

According to her, these funds are aimed at developing lab capabilities and helping to treat the most severe patients infected with COVID-19.

She noted that this is not a new direction of our cooperation since over the past 20 years, USAID has allocated $ 106 million to Armenia aimed at improving the quality of medical care and accessibility.

The ambassador noted that work is also being done with the vulnerable segments of the population in all provinces of Armenia.

She noted that food and hygiene items were provided to 8,000 families throughout Armenia. In addition, $ 1.2 million will be used to develop small businesses in the regions.

The diplomat added that the US Embassy in Yerevan is actively working with both the Armenian government and other international partners.