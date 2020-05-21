News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
USD
481.68
EUR
528.07
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.68
EUR
528.07
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
US provided $5.4mn in aid to Armenia to overcome COVID-19, ambassador Tracy says
US provided $5.4mn in aid to Armenia to overcome COVID-19, ambassador Tracy says
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – The US government has provided a total of $5.4 million to Armenia as part of a global package of special assistance to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. US Ambassador Lynne Tracy stated about this during a Facebook livestream on Thursday.

According to her, these funds are aimed at developing lab capabilities and helping to treat the most severe patients infected with COVID-19.

She noted that this is not a new direction of our cooperation since over the past 20 years, USAID has allocated $ 106 million to Armenia aimed at improving the quality of medical care and accessibility. 

The ambassador noted that work is also being done with the vulnerable segments of the population in all provinces of Armenia.

She noted that food and hygiene items were provided to 8,000 families throughout Armenia. In addition, $ 1.2 million will be used to develop small businesses in the regions.

The diplomat added that the US Embassy in Yerevan is actively working with both the Armenian government and other international partners.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Results of 34 of 88 tests sent from Artsakh to Armenia announced, all are negative
Currently, Artsakh has 29 confirmed...
 Armenia Kotayk Province governor reports 16 new COVID-19 cases
Governor of Kotayk Province of Armenia Romanos Petrosyan...
 China responds to Trump accusation of COVID-19 'mass killing'
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing...
 Over 90% of China's SMEs resume operations
Thus, nearly 93 percent of SMEs in the manufacturing and construction fields had resumed operation
 Armenia citizens infected with COVID-19 in Georgia have contacts with coronavirus patients
Citizens of Armenia who were infected with the...
 Iran has over 100 thousand COVID-19 cases
Jahanpour noted that 2,392 COVID-19 new infected cases have been recorded since yesterday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos