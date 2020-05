Governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province Gnel Sanosyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:

“As of May 21, Gegharkunik Province has confirmed a total of 309 coronavirus cases (121 patients have recovered and 4 have died). There are 19 new cases, and 2 patients have recovered.

In regard to the death, the patient was a 64-year-old man who had underlying chronic diseases.”