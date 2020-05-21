News
Armenia ex-MP shares thoughts about political significance of coronavirus pandemic
Armenia ex-MP shares thoughts about political significance of coronavirus pandemic
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Former deputy of the Supreme Council of Armenia Azat Arshakyan has shared his thoughts about the political significance of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the coronavirus showed how willing the civilized world is to make big sacrifices for the elderly who are in the risk group.

“The Armenian authorities also need to show they are willing and appreciate those who have been a part of nation-building and respect the memory of the deceased. This is the political significance of the coronavirus pandemic,” Arshakyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
