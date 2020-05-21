News
Over 90% of China's SMEs resume operations
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

 Over 90% of SMEs have resumed operations in China, Xinhua reported referring to the ministry.

Thus, nearly 93 percent of SMEs in the manufacturing and construction fields had resumed operation, and about 87 percent of SMEs in the hotel and catering sectors restarted business, said Huang Libin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

China has taken several measures to support small and medium-sized enterprises, which have been hit hardest by the pandemic. So, the norms of required reserves of banks were reduced, and medium, small, microenterprises, and individual entrepreneurs were provided with borrowed funds totaling $ 400 billion.
