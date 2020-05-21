News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
USD
481.68
EUR
528.07
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.68
EUR
528.07
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
China responds to Trump accusation of COVID-19 'mass killing'
China responds to Trump accusation of COVID-19 'mass killing'
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

China has responded to Trump accusation of COVID-19 'mass killing,' Channel News Asia reported.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing: "We have persisted in speaking the truth, presenting the truth and speaking with reason, doing our utmost to protect the lives and health of the people."

China has been harshly criticized for its initial reaction to the outbreak, which has since claimed the lives of more than 325,000 people around the world.

As the virus continued to spread worldwide, governments, including the US and Australia, called for an investigation into its origin, and American leaders put forward the theory that the virus had leaked from a Chinese laboratory.

China said it supported a comprehensive assessment of the global response to the pandemic once it was taken under control.

Earlier, Trump openly accused Beijing of mass killings.

"Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the “incompetence of China”, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing!" Trump tweeted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Results of 34 of 88 tests sent from Artsakh to Armenia announced, all are negative
Currently, Artsakh has 29 confirmed...
 Armenia Kotayk Province governor reports 16 new COVID-19 cases
Governor of Kotayk Province of Armenia Romanos Petrosyan...
 Over 90% of China's SMEs resume operations
Thus, nearly 93 percent of SMEs in the manufacturing and construction fields had resumed operation
 Armenia citizens infected with COVID-19 in Georgia have contacts with coronavirus patients
Citizens of Armenia who were infected with the...
 Iran has over 100 thousand COVID-19 cases
Jahanpour noted that 2,392 COVID-19 new infected cases have been recorded since yesterday...
 CSTO FMs to discuss joint fight against COVID-19 on May 26
The online meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Russian FM Sergei Lavrov...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos