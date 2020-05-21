China responds to Trump accusation of COVID-19 'mass killing'

China has responded to Trump accusation of COVID-19 'mass killing,' Channel News Asia reported.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing: "We have persisted in speaking the truth, presenting the truth and speaking with reason, doing our utmost to protect the lives and health of the people."

China has been harshly criticized for its initial reaction to the outbreak, which has since claimed the lives of more than 325,000 people around the world.

As the virus continued to spread worldwide, governments, including the US and Australia, called for an investigation into its origin, and American leaders put forward the theory that the virus had leaked from a Chinese laboratory.

China said it supported a comprehensive assessment of the global response to the pandemic once it was taken under control.

Earlier, Trump openly accused Beijing of mass killings.

"Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the “incompetence of China”, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing!" Trump tweeted.