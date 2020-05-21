Armenia officials joining PM in Artsakh

Several officials are joining Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on his visit to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). In particular, as reported on the official website of the Government of Armenia, Pashinyan has signed a decision on sending Ministers of Defense and of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Davit Tonoyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, Head of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan Director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan (May 21-22, 2020) and Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan (May 20-22, 2020) on a business trip to the Republic of Artsakh (city of Stepanakert).
By another decision, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has also been sent to the Republic of Artsakh on a business trip (May 21-22,2020).