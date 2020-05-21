News
Armenia citizens infected with COVID-19 in Georgia have contacts with coronavirus patients
Armenia citizens infected with COVID-19 in Georgia have contacts with coronavirus patients
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society

Citizens of Armenia who were infected with the coronavirus in Georgia had had contact with those who had the coronavirus. This is what Head of the Public Relations Department of the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia Harut Hayrapetyan told Sputnik Armenia.

As reported earlier, two citizens of Armenia who had tested positive for COVID-19 were transferred to Vakhtang Botchorishvili Clinic in Tbilisi.

“The condition of the woman who was born in 1992 is medium gravity, and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter is doing fine,” Hayrapetyan said, adding that the mother and daughter were residing in Borjomi.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
