Karabakh President-elect greets Armenia PM and his wife
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan have arrived in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as reported in the press release issued by the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

At the airport in Stepanakert, President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and his wife, Mrs. Anahit Sahakyan and President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and his wife, Kristina Harutyunyan today greeted Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan who are in Stepanakert to attend the oath taking ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
