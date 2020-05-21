Pompeo urges Palestinians for cooperation

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed regret over Palestinian threats to stop coordinating security efforts if Israel annexes territory, Voice of America reported.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that his government is pulling out of all agreements with Israel and the United States, including trilateral security cooperation.
According to Pompeo, they hope that security arrangements remain and that the work done on the ground to keep the people of Israel and the Palestinians safe will continue.
In accordance with a coalition agreement between PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival partner, Benny Gantz, they can submit the issue of annexation to the cabinet from July 1.