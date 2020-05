On May 26, CSTO foreign ministers will discuss a joint fight against coronavirus, RIA Novosti reported referring to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

According to her, the online meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Russian FM Sergei Lavrov.

It is planned to adopt a number of joint statements, in particular, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, on solidarity and mutual assistance in the fight against coronavirus infection, she noted.