Update from Armenia health minister on COVID-19, Arayik Harutyunyan sworn in as Artsakh president, 21.05.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 21.05.2020:

· The number of COVID-19 cases in Armenia has reached 5,606, with three new deaths reported.

According to the latest data, 2,581 COVID-19 patients—162 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 70 others—an increase by three—have died in Armenia from the disease.

Armenian PM spoke on the COVID-19 situation and noted that the situation is much more serious than we can imagine"

"We need to take strict measures to bring the pandemic under control so that we do not have to resort to the most extreme restrictions," Nikol Pashinyan added.

The number of infected people in the nursing home in Yerevan has reached 45, 28 of whom are its employees, whereas 17 are the elderly receiving care at this facility.

Two of the elderly people from the Nork nursing home in Yerevan, and who had coronavirus and were in critical condition, died Wednesday, Sona Martirosyan, spokesperson for the minister of labor and social affairs of Armenia, told NEWS.am.

"Two deaths were reported yesterday from among the three in critical condition; one from the coronavirus, the other—no," she said.

· Health minister Arsen Torosyan briefed reporters on the current situation.

Torosyan noted that 15 COVID-19 patients are hooked up to ventilators, and 135 patients are in critical condition.

The minister noted that there are 23 pregnant women, 270 kids infected with coronavirus in Armenia.

According to him, everything possible must be done so that not a single patient is deprived of access to medical care.

The minister added that 375 employees of Armenian medical institutions have been tested positive for COVID-19.

According to him, it takes up to 6-7% of the total number of patients.

The minister also noted that as of tomorrow, most likely, citizens with a mild or asymptomatic diagnosis of coronavirus will be sent home from hotels and hospitals.

· The first session of the newly elected Artsakh National Assembly was held on Thursday.

Artur Tovmasyan, representing the Free Homeland Alliance faction, was elected was elected Speaker of this parliament of the 7th convocation.

Seven standing committees have also been formed in Artsakh parliament and the chairs of these committees have been elected.

· [UPDATE] Inauguration ceremony of newly elected Artsakh president Arayik Harutyunyan was held in Shushi on Thursday.

The newly elected MPs of the Artsakh Parliament, the representatives of the government, the former Artsakh President took part in the event.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan and Armenian parliament's vice-president Alen Simonyan are also present.

· The preliminary court hearing of the case of Armenian second president Robert Kocharyan v. PM Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled for June 23.

Kocharyan, who is currently in custody, has filed a new lawsuit against Pashinyan for defamation. The reason for the lawsuit is Nikol Pashinyan's statements during the campaign that the country’s defense budget should be increased by $2.4 billion, of which $1.2bn of stolen money should be returned, and during that statement, Robert Kocharyan was mentioned.

· The Czech Republic's Senate has adopted the resolution condemning atrocities committed against humanity, including the condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, Armenian MFA wrote on its Facebook.