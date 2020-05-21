News
Oxfam International to close offices in 18 countries
Oxfam International to close offices in 18 countries
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Oxfam International will close offices in 18 countries, AP reported.

The organization, which currently operates in 66 countries and whose global work is coordinated through 20 branches around the world, said it had to accelerate change as a result of the pandemic.

Countries, where the organization’s representative offices will be closed, include Afghanistan, Egypt, Rwanda, Sudan, and Tanzania. Changes will affect about 1,450 of the nearly 5,000 program employees.

After reductions, Oxfam International will retain its physical presence in 48 countries.

“We’ve been planning this for some time but we are now accelerating key decisions in light of the effects of the global pandemic,” said Oxfam International’s interim executive director Chema Vera.
