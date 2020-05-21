News
Thursday
May 21
News
Thursday
May 21
Man dies after head gets stuck under garbage disposal truck's clamp in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at around 3:40 p.m. a district police station of Yerevan received an alarm according to which the head of a person disposing garbage had gotten stuck under the component part of a garbage disposal truck and was cut off from the rest of the body, as reported Shamshyan.com

According to Shamshyan.com, the victim was 67-year-old Hovik Hakhverdyan, who was an employee of the Landscaping Department of Yerevan Municipality and died when his head got stuck under the clamp of the garbage disposal truck.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
