Man dies after head gets stuck under garbage disposal truck's clamp in Yerevan

Today at around 3:40 p.m. a district police station of Yerevan received an alarm according to which the head of a person disposing garbage had gotten stuck under the component part of a garbage disposal truck and was cut off from the rest of the body, as reported Shamshyan.com
According to Shamshyan.com, the victim was 67-year-old Hovik Hakhverdyan, who was an employee of the Landscaping Department of Yerevan Municipality and died when his head got stuck under the clamp of the garbage disposal truck.