Lebanese PM says Lebanon at risk of a major food crisis

Lebanese Prime Minister has said Lebanon at risk of a major food crisis, Reuters reported.
According to Hassan Diab, the COVID-19 pandemic could trigger a global food security emergency that would put vulnerable countries at risk.
“Once the breadbasket of the Eastern Mediterranean, Lebanon is facing a dramatic challenge that seemed unimaginable a decade ago: the risk of a major food crisis,” he wrote in the Washington Post.
He urges the US and the EU to establish a special emergency fund to help the region.
“Starvation may spark a new migration flow to Europe and further destabilize the (Middle Eastern) region,” he added.
Lebanon’s currency has collapsed on a parallel market outside commercial banks.