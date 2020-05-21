Deputy PM: Armenian government provides AMD 90 billion as support

The government provided AMD 90 billion as support through aid packages, Armenian deputy PM Mher Grigoryan told RFE/RL's Armenian service.
According to him, AMD 21 billion were directed to the social sphere, while support, in general, was provided to over 1 million people and 50 thousand business entities.
“All our cooperation with international partners is focused on the formation of an airbag. $ 280 million is already available to us from the IMF, another $ 25 million will be available in September. In total, $ 420 million will be available until 2022,” he said.