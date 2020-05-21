Armenia Constitutional Court receives applications from government disputing its legitimacy

The repressions against the Constitutional Court of Armenia which gained momentum in the beginning of this year and the state of emergency declared in the country haven’t undermined the efforts of the Court. Sixty-two applications were entered into the Constitutional Court by the Government of Armenia, the President, courts, natural and legal persons in the first four months of this year alone. In response to a written inquiry from Armenian News-NEWS.am, the Constitutional Court informed that out of all the applications, decisions on accepting cases for examination were rendered for 38 applications and decisions on rejecting cases for examination were rendered for 18 applications.
Last year, 248 applications related to constitutional-legal problems were entered into the Constitutional Court, and only 41 of them were sent by the government.
After shift of power, Nikol Pashinyan’s cabinet and the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly have been disputing the legitimacy of the Constitutional Court and its members.
The referendum for constitutional amendments to discontinue the powers of President of the Constitutional Court and six members was supposed to be held on April 5, but the holding of the referendum was postponed due to the state of emergency declared on March 16. In accordance with Article 208 of the Constitution of Armenia, a referendum shall not be held during a state of emergency.