Catholicos of All Armenians congratulates Karabakh President-elect

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan on the occasion of the oath taking ceremony.

“From the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, we express greetings and bring Our Patriarchal Blessing and Kind Wishes on the occasion of your taking of oath and assuming the duties of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

The Armenian people know you very well as a politician who has made praiseworthy contributions to the reinforcement of Artsakh’s independence and the improvement of life in Artsakh. You have made efforts and contributions to fight for the liberation of Artsakh. During the years of Artsakh’s independence, the Armenian people have made significant achievements that must be multiplied for the empowerment of statehood and recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, which is the fair expectation of all Armenians of the world and the aspiration to see this expectation met,” the congratulatory message of the Catholicos of All Armenians reads.

The Catholicos of All Armenians said he would like for the experience and development programs of Artsakh to help the country overcome the existing challenges and strengthen peace, improve welfare and advance.