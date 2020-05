Artsakh parliament may be moved to Shushi, newly elected Artsakh president Arayik Harutyunyan said on Thursday during his inauguration.

"I hope that the next real sitting of the National Assembly will take place in Shushi, there is such a desire to move the National Assembly to Shushi and we will take steps in that direction," he said.

A special sitting of Artsakh National Assembly dedicated to Arayik Harutyunyan's inauguration is being held now in Shushi.