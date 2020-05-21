Armenia Deputy PM: I believe people will pay the same price for natural gas

In an interview with Azatutyun Radio, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said there might be approaches through which the price of natural gas for the population of Armenia will remain the same and won’t become critical and lead to inflation for economic entities, but this is only a prediction.

According to him, compared with Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, the high price of natural gas in Armenia is due to the additional transit margins at the expense of Georgia, as well as distance and the original price of supplies.

“Tariffs are very important when it comes to formulating the price, and Armenia wants the tariffs to be as unified as possible. The Armenian government is considering the issue on the platform of the Eurasian Economic Union since this factor has a major socio-economic impact on all member states of the Union,” Grigoryan stated.