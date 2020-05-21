News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
USD
481.68
EUR
528.07
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.68
EUR
528.07
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM: I believe people will pay the same price for natural gas
Armenia Deputy PM: I believe people will pay the same price for natural gas
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

In an interview with Azatutyun Radio, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said there might be approaches through which the price of natural gas for the population of Armenia will remain the same and won’t become critical and lead to inflation for economic entities, but this is only a prediction.

According to him, compared with Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, the high price of natural gas in Armenia is due to the additional transit margins at the expense of Georgia, as well as distance and the original price of supplies.

“Tariffs are very important when it comes to formulating the price, and Armenia wants the tariffs to be as unified as possible. The Armenian government is considering the issue on the platform of the Eurasian Economic Union since this factor has a major socio-economic impact on all member states of the Union,” Grigoryan stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
World oil prices on the rise
The trading data attest to this…
 Brent crude oil prices reach $ 29.78 per barrel
The price of July futures for North Sea Brent crude oil rose 0.47%...
 Aramco to cut crude oil production in June by an additional 1 million barrels per day
“This brings the total production cut that will be carried out by the Kingdom...
 Brent oil prices drop to $ 29.95
The WTI oil futures prices have reached nearly $ 25.64 per barrel...
 Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to reduce natural gas prices
“This issue is very sensitive for us...
 Armenia gets $9mn investment from diaspora
Construction officially began on the “Areg Energia” solar farm in Saravan region of Vayots Dzor Province…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos