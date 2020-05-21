Armenia MOD hosts consultation to create high technology solutions in defense system

The administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia today hosted a discussion-consultation devoted to the organizing of operation of the “1991 Unit”, which is being established to create high technology solutions in the defense system and use the professional capabilities of conscripts during compulsory military service more efficiently, and the discussion-consultation was chaired by Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
Several proposals for organizing the operation of the unit were discussed and the standards and exam requirements for selecting conscripts wishing to join the unit were predetermined during the consultation held with the participation of the heads of the country’s military-industry enterprises.