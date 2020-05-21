News
Thursday
May 21
Armenia President meets with Ombudsman
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today had a working meeting with Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, as reported on the official website of the President of Armenia.

During the meeting, the parties particularly touched upon human rights protection in the coronavirus situation.

Tatoyan informed that the Office of the Human Rights Defender is working round-the-clock, examining and analyzing the issues raised by citizens and taking measures to solve them.

Sarkissian attached importance to the ensuring of human rights protection, especially in difficult situations like the coronavirus situation.
