Armenia Special Investigation Service receives information on crime reported by opposition MP's brother

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has sent to the Special Investigation Service information on the crime reported by Edgar Marukyan, brother of head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan, for preparation of a report. Head of the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan confirmed the news during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Edmon Marukyan’s brother has reported a crime against deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Sasun Mikayelyan, viewing his statements (“I’ll cut your head off” and “I’ll slit your throat”) made in parliament as a threat.
Sasun Mikayelyan had also stated that Marukyan’s brother has to apologize for using swear words against him in a Facebook post.