Marukyan presents details of parliament's incident to the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe

Armenian opposition Bright Armenia party leader Edmon Marukyan has presented the details of the parliament's incident to the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE).
As Marukyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am, "when asked about the incident, I realized that the information about the attack on us was distorted."
As reported earlier, the situation in the Armenian parliament heated up early in May during the speech of Edmon Marukyan and the fists were raised. The fight occurred between him and My Step ruling bloc MP Sasun Mikaelyan.
Later, the Bright Armenia party left the session in protest. Marukyan noted that both they and My Step MPs are responsible for the current incident.
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, noted that what happened in parliament is their biggest defeat since the revolution. He noted that all this is connected with the law on the confiscation of illegal property and various criminal cases.