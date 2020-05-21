Fire breaks out on house roof in Armenia's Gyumri

Today at around 6:10 p.m. the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia and the Shirak Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm about a fire that had broken out on the mansard roof of a house in Gyumri.
According to Shamshyan.com, firefighters and average citizens put out the fire, after which it became clear that the fire had completely burned the mansard roof, some windows, a door, as well as the construction wood and household appliances located on the roof.
According to preliminary information, there are no victims.