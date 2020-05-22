News
Friday
May 22
Newspaper: Armenia holds intensive closed discussions on transitional justice
Newspaper: Armenia holds intensive closed discussions on transitional justice
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: It is already known that the halls of power have abandoned the idea of holding a vetting in the judicial sphere.

It is also known that until the time before the next parliamentary elections, the current authorities intend to also hold a referendum on constitutional amendments in parallel with the parliamentary election, whereby the main law will be almost completely amended; a formed commission (…) is already functioning on that occasion.

However, according to Past newspaper’s information, a group of experts serving the halls of power continues to work intensively in a rather closed regime, so that there will be no wide public reaction and unnecessary comments, on the issue of carrying out transitional justice in the RA.

Some international experts are also actively involved in this issue, with who the group is in regular discussions via video link.

According to our information, the main goal of the halls of power is to have a ready concept when implementing the constitutional amendment, so that the issue is put for public discussion in a complete package at once.
Հայերեն
