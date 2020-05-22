News
Armenia economy minister discusses tourism
Armenia economy minister discusses tourism
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan met with the members of the working group that was set up with the involvement of the representatives of the private sector of the tourism sector. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss ways to overcome the problems that have emerged in tourism due to the coronavirus.

The Minister of Economy outlined the steps to be taken to restore the tourism sector in Armenia, and which will contribute to the preservation and development of the respective competitive advantages of the country.

Also, the discussants conferred on the need for further steps by the government to promote domestic tourism in Armenia. In this connection, the representatives of the tourism sector expressed readiness to make proposals for the promotion of domestic tourism.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
