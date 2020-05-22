News
Trump says he is not going to shut down country during COVID-19 second wave
Trump says he is not going to shut down country during COVID-19 second wave
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

US president Donald Trump said he is not going to shut down the country again during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC reported.

Asked about the second wave during his tour of a Ford factory in Michigan, he noted: "People say that’s a very distinct possibility, it’s standard."

"We are going to put out the fires. We’re not going to close the country," Trump said. "We can put out the fires. Whether it is an ember or a flame, we are going to put it out. But we are not closing our country."

Earlier, all 50 US states expressed their readiness to lift restrictive measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some enterprises have been allowed to start work.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
