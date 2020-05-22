News
Abe refuses to resign despite scandal over Tokyo prosecutor
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe announced that he did not intend to resign, despite the scandalous resignation of Tokyo prosecutor Hiromu Kurokawa. 

The head of government made a statement on Friday during a meeting of the relevant committee of the lower house of the Japanese parliament, TASS reported.

According to him, his mission is to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, protect the life and health of citizens, and ensure the continuity of the companies.

Earlier in the meeting, opposition Japanese MPs criticized the head of government, saying that PM Abe and Justice minister Masako Mori did not bear any responsibility for the prosecutor’s actions.

Kurokawa resigned on May 21, and the Japanese cabinet approved it on Friday. The reason for his departure was a scandal over gambling for money during the national emergency regime amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As a result, the behavior of the Tokyo prosecutor provoked sharp criticism from the public and opposition parties.
