City of Irvine declares April 24th Armenian Genocide remembrance day
City of Irvine declares April 24th Armenian Genocide remembrance day
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The City of Irvine has declared April 24th, 2020 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day thanks to the efforts of Mayor Christina Shea, Irvine City Council, and ANCA Orange County Chapter, ANCA Western Union reported.

ANCA-OC has been in frequent communication with the city of Irvine addressing the needs of the Armenian-American community, including the importance of annual commemoration and condemnation of denial of this international crime against humanity. Mayor Christina Shea has always been available to listen and meet with the ANCA-OC Board and community members to address those needs and issues.

“The Armenian National Committee of America-Orange County chapter would like to thank the City of Irvine and Mayor Christina Shea for their work to honor and commemorate the Armenian Genocide,” remarked Armen Garabedian, Chair of the ANCA OC chapter. “On the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we welcome this proclamation as a testament to truth and an act to honor the victims and their families. We look forward to continuing to work with the City of Irvine and Mayor Christina Shea in addressing and advancing the Armenian American community’s cause for justice.”
