Armenia Premier, Artsakh President hold consultation on foreign policy

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic President Arayik Haroutyunyan and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday convoked a joint working consultation on a range of foreign policy issues.
Artsakh Republic Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Masis Mayilian and Republic of Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan partook at the meeting, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
A range of issues on raising the efficiency of cooperation of the two Armenian republic’s foreign affairs institutions and conducting more inclusive work on foreign affairs agenda were discussed.
President Haroutyunyan underlined the significant role of the Republic of Armenia in raising the international subjectivity of Artsakh, emphasizing that joint efforts in this direction should be constantly increased.